The Renesas PCIe 4.0 Dual Mode Link Controller IP is compliant with the "PCI Express (PCIe) 4.0 Base Specification". This IP supports the major functions required as PCIe link IP for embedded systems. The system interface of this IP is based on the "AMBA® AXI Protocol specification v1.0" ARM IHI 0022B and the "PHY Interface For the PCI Express, SATA, and USB3.1 Architectures (PIPE) 4.4.1 Specification". This IP has many configurable parameters for each product.