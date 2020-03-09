PCIe 4.0 PHY, SS 11LPP x4, North/South (vertical) poly orientation
Using leading-edge design, analysis, simulation, and measurement techniques, Synopsys delivers exceptional signal integrity and jitter performance that exceeds the PCI Express standard’s electrical specifications. The high-margin, robust PHY architecture tolerates process, voltage and temperature (PVT) manufacturing variations and is implemented with standard CMOS digital process technologies.
The multi-tap transmitter and receiver equalizers, along with the advanced built-in diagnostics and ATE test vectors, enable customers to control, monitor and test for signal integrity without the need for expensive test equipment. This provides on-chip visibility into actual link and channel performance to quickly improve signal integrity. This capability reduces both product development cycles and the need for costly field support.
Synopsys offers a portfolio of silicon-proven IP for PCI Express consisting of controllers, PHYs, verification IP, IP Prototyping Kits, Software Development Kits and Interface IP Subsystems. As the industry standard for PCI Express, Synopsys' solution is in volume production and has been successfully implemented in a wide range of applications.
Features
- Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS) block with PIPE interface
- Support for PCIe 4.0, 3.1, 2.1, 1.1 encoding, backchannel initialization
- Lane margining at the receiver
- Spread-spectrum clocking (SRIS)
- Supports PCIe power management features, including L1 substate; power gating and power island; DFE
- bypass option and voltage mode Tx with under drive supply options
- The multi-channel PHY macro with single clock and control core for higher density with support for both
- internal and external reference clock inputs
- PIPE bifurcation as well as PHY macro aggregation for x8 and x16 PHY configurations
- Superior Rx jitter & cross talk tolerance reduces design constraints for a wider range of board layout designs
- Automated Test Equipment (ATE) test vectors for complete at-speed production testing
- Each PHY channel contains its own 7-, 9-, 11-, 15-, 16-, 23-, and 31-bit pseudo random bit sequencer
- (PRBS) for internal and external loopbacks
- Each channel is fully controllable via the integrated logic core as well as the test access port (TAP)
Benefits
- Compliant with PCIe® 4.0, 3.1, 2.1, 1.1, and PIPE specifications
- x1, x2, x4, x8, x16 lane configurations with bifurcation
- Multi-tap adaptive and programmable Continuous Time Linear Equalizer (CTLE) and Decision Feedback Equalization (DFE)
- Supports lane margining at the receiver
- L1 substate and SRIS support
- Power gating and power island
- Embedded Bit Error Rate (BER) tester and internal eye monitor
- Built-in Self Test vectors, PRBS generation and checker
- IEEE 1149.6 AC JTAG Boundary Scan
- Supports -40C to 125C junction temperatures
- Supports flip-chip packaging
Deliverables
- Verilog models
- Liberty timing views (.lib)
- LEF abstracts (.lef)
- CDL netlist (.cdl)
- GDSII
- ATPG models
- IBIS-AMI models
- Documentation
Applications
- Desktops, workstations, servers
- Automotive
- Embedded systems and set-tiop boxes
- Network switches and routers
- Enterprise computing and storage networks
