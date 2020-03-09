The multi-channel DesignWare® PHY IP for PCI Express® 4.0 includes Synopsys’ high-speed, high-performance transceiver to meet today’s applications’ demands for higher bandwidth. The PHY provides a cost-effective solution that is designed to meet the needs of today’s high-speed chip-to-chip, board-to-board, and backplane interfaces while being extremely low in power and area.



Using leading-edge design, analysis, simulation, and measurement techniques, Synopsys delivers exceptional signal integrity and jitter performance that exceeds the PCI Express standard’s electrical specifications. The high-margin, robust PHY architecture tolerates process, voltage and temperature (PVT) manufacturing variations and is implemented with standard CMOS digital process technologies.



The multi-tap transmitter and receiver equalizers, along with the advanced built-in diagnostics and ATE test vectors, enable customers to control, monitor and test for signal integrity without the need for expensive test equipment. This provides on-chip visibility into actual link and channel performance to quickly improve signal integrity. This capability reduces both product development cycles and the need for costly field support.



Synopsys offers a portfolio of silicon-proven IP for PCI Express consisting of controllers, PHYs, verification IP, IP Prototyping Kits, Software Development Kits and Interface IP Subsystems. As the industry standard for PCI Express, Synopsys' solution is in volume production and has been successfully implemented in a wide range of applications.

Features

Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS) block with PIPE interface

Support for PCIe 4.0, 3.1, 2.1, 1.1 encoding, backchannel initialization

Lane margining at the receiver

Spread-spectrum clocking (SRIS)

Supports PCIe power management features, including L1 substate; power gating and power island; DFE

bypass option and voltage mode Tx with under drive supply options

The multi-channel PHY macro with single clock and control core for higher density with support for both

internal and external reference clock inputs

PIPE bifurcation as well as PHY macro aggregation for x8 and x16 PHY configurations

Superior Rx jitter & cross talk tolerance reduces design constraints for a wider range of board layout designs

Automated Test Equipment (ATE) test vectors for complete at-speed production testing

Each PHY channel contains its own 7-, 9-, 11-, 15-, 16-, 23-, and 31-bit pseudo random bit sequencer

(PRBS) for internal and external loopbacks

Each channel is fully controllable via the integrated logic core as well as the test access port (TAP)

Benefits

Compliant with PCIe® 4.0, 3.1, 2.1, 1.1, and PIPE specifications

x1, x2, x4, x8, x16 lane configurations with bifurcation

Multi-tap adaptive and programmable Continuous Time Linear Equalizer (CTLE) and Decision Feedback Equalization (DFE)

Supports lane margining at the receiver

L1 substate and SRIS support

Power gating and power island

Embedded Bit Error Rate (BER) tester and internal eye monitor

Built-in Self Test vectors, PRBS generation and checker

IEEE 1149.6 AC JTAG Boundary Scan

Supports -40C to 125C junction temperatures

Supports flip-chip packaging

Deliverables

Verilog models

Liberty timing views (.lib)

LEF abstracts (.lef)

CDL netlist (.cdl)

GDSII

ATPG models

IBIS-AMI models

Documentation

Applications