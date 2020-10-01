Innosilicon 32G SERDES PHY is a highly configurable PHY capable of supporting speeds up to 32Gbps within a single lane.32G Serdes including PCIe 5/4/3- Compatible with next generation PCIe standard protocol.Supporting various serial interface protocols within 32Gbps.(Pcle4.0/pcle5.0/Rapid IO/XAUI/SATA/fiber channel/10G Ethernet etc.)