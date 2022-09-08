PCIe 5.0 PHY
PCS layer and PMA layer include RX, TX and a common lane. The interfaces between users and IP are PIPE interface. All the control and configuration bits of the SerDes PHY IP are assigned in register map at PCS side and can be accessed through JTAG interface and register access port.
PCIe 5.0 IP
- PCIe 5.0 PHY in TSMC (16nm)
- PCIe 5.0 Customizable Embedded Multi-port Switch
- PCIe 5.0 Controller supporting Endpoint, Root Port, Switch, Bridge and advanced features
- PCIe 5.0 Controller with AMBA AXI interface
- PCIe 5.0 SerDes PHY
- PHY/PCS Logical Sub-Block IP Core for PCIe supporting PCIe 5.0, 4.0, 3.1 PHY/PMA and compliant to the PIPE 5.2 and 4.4.1 Specifications