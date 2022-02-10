Very-low-noise and programmable very-high-gain DC-voltage amplifier with precision offset trimming on XFAB XT018
PCIe Gen5/4 Retimer
View PCIe Gen5/4 Retimer full description to...
- see the entire PCIe Gen5/4 Retimer datasheet
- get in contact with PCIe Gen5/4 Retimer Supplier
Block Diagram of the PCIe Gen5/4 Retimer IP Core
Retimer IP
- USB3.x Gen2 Retimer Controller
- USB3.2 Gen2 Single Lane Re-Timer IP Core
- USB Type-C 40 Gb/s Multi-Protocol Switch and Bi-Directional Bit-Level Retimer
- PCIe 4.0 Controller supporting Endpoint, Root Port, Switch, Bridge and advanced features
- PCIe 4.0 Controller with AMBA AXI interface
- PCIe 1.1 Controller with PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification and native user interface support