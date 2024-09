Mobiveil’s PCIe Gen5 Switch utilizes FPGA PCIe Hard IP stacks configured as switch upstream/downstream, integrated with our Switch Fabric to deliver a versatile PCIe Switch Solution. Ideal for desktop, server, mobile, networking, and telecom applications, our design optimizes link utilization, latency, reliability, power consumption, and silicon footprint. Its configurable, layered architecture supports various application logics, PHY designs, and technologies, ensuring easy migration across FPGA platforms (AMD/Intel).