Process Detector (For DVFS and monitoring process variation), TSMC N5
PDSCH Encoder and PUSCH Decoder
- They are implemented as per the latest 3GPP specifications and are compliant with TS 38.211 and 38.212.
- The new QAM modulator/demodulator functionality complements the existing high performance AccelerComm LDPC and Polar encoder/decoder solutions.
- Like all AccelerComm IP the modulator/demodulator is configurable to several different parallelisms to optimise the area/power/performance of each integration.
These are high-level block diagrams of the various functions within these PxSCH encoder and decoder products.
View PDSCH Encoder and PUSCH Decoder full description to...
- see the entire PDSCH Encoder and PUSCH Decoder datasheet
- get in contact with PDSCH Encoder and PUSCH Decoder Supplier