AccelerComm’s latest products, PDSCH Encoder and PUSCH Decoder, provide Forward Error Correction (FEC) encoding and decoding capabilities along with the complete Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) modulation and demodulation functionality for downlink and uplink data processing in a gNB/base station.



- They are implemented as per the latest 3GPP specifications and are compliant with TS 38.211 and 38.212.

- The new QAM modulator/demodulator functionality complements the existing high performance AccelerComm LDPC and Polar encoder/decoder solutions.

- Like all AccelerComm IP the modulator/demodulator is configurable to several different parallelisms to optimise the area/power/performance of each integration.



These are high-level block diagrams of the various functions within these PxSCH encoder and decoder products.