Capacitor-less 106 dB dynamic range ADC with low power mode and ultra low latency capability
Performance Mode Option for ARC EM Processor
The DesignWare ARC EM Performance Mode Option provides a coarse-grained multi-tasking architecture featuring a 4-cycle hardware context switch, which allows for higher performance in real-time, low-latency control applications while adding wider memory interface support to improve system I/O performance.
With the performance mode option enabled, the external task controller can choose any task to run next with a context switch based on the Task ID and C-based software development with no need for an RTOS.
In addition, the performance mode option also provides the ability to configure the memory interface to the closely coupled memories (CCM) with 32-, 64- or 128-bit data widths, enhancing the bandwidth and throughput of memory transactions.
View Performance Mode Option for ARC EM Processor full description to...
- see the entire Performance Mode Option for ARC EM Processor datasheet
- get in contact with Performance Mode Option for ARC EM Processor Supplier
Block Diagram of the Performance Mode Option for ARC EM Processor
ARC Processor IP
- High-performance ARC HS3x and HS4x processors are optimized for GHz+ operating speeds with minimum area and power consumption
- tRoot Hardware Secure Module with ARC SEM Security Processor
- DesignWare ARC EV72FS Embedded Vision Safety Processor with two vector processing units, ASIL B/C/D
- ARC EM22FS safety processor
- ARC HS68MP: Multicore version of ARCv3 ISA based dual-issue HS68 processor with MMU for embedded Linux applications
- Memory management unit (MMU) option for ARC HS5x and HS6x Processor IP