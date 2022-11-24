OPENEDGES, the memory system IP provider, including DDR memory controller, DDR PHY, on-chip interconnect, and NPU IP together as an integrated solution or independent IP. They are tightly combined to bring synergy for high performance and low latency. OPENEDGES' integrated IP solutions are market and silicon-proven, featuring advanced architectures and proprietary technologies that enable customers to shorten their design and verification processes.



The ORBIT Memory system consists of interconnect, memory controller, and PHY IPs that work in unison to create maximum system synergies. The ORBIT DDR PHY (OPHY) features a state-of-art mixed-signal architecture that addresses the challenges of DRAm integration in high-performance and low-power environments. This architecture enables OPHYs to overcome issues with long-term impedance drift and clock phase drift, allowing impedance and clock phase updates without interruption of data traffic. Programmable timing at the OPHY boundary combines flexibility with analog precision, resulting in low read/write latency between the ORBIT Memory Controller (OMC) and the DRAM.



OPHYs are designed with subsystem and system-level considerations in mind. Built-in power management logic and advanced PLL design allow aggressive power state management and optimal system power usage. Tight integration with the ORBIT Memory System enables ActiveQoS bandwidth and latency control for maximum performance of the SoC memory subsystem. At the system level, OPHYs have been designed to minimize package substrate layer and PCB layer requirements, enabling usage in cost-sensitive applications and application processors.