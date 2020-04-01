RivieraWaves Bluetooth 4.2 low energy Baseband Controller, software and profiles
PHY/PCS Logical Sub-Block IP Core for PCIe supporting PCIe 5.0, 4.0, 3.1 PHY/PMA and compliant to the PIPE 5.2 and 4.4.1 Specifications
Features
- Compliant to the PIPE 5.2 Specification with Low Pin Count interface
- Compliant to the PIPE 4.4.1 Specification
- Statically selectable PIPE 5.2 or PIPE 4.4.1 interface
- Supports multi-lane SerDes PMA designs by instantiating multiple XpressPCS
- Supports PIPE interface width of 8-, 16-, 32-, and 64-bit (optional 128-bit)
- Supports PIPE interface clock from 62.5Mhz to 2Ghz
- Provides Low Power state control interface
- Messaging bus for Equalization and Lane Margining initialization
- Tx/Rx PMA interface with sideband signaling
- Fixed PMA data symbol width
Benefits
- XpressPCS is used by companies who don't have the expertise, the time, or the resources to develop, verify, and validate a complete PCS digital block for their PMA implementation:
- PCIe PHY IP providers, who are experts in analog design but lack the expertise in digital design, and looking for a proven PCS IP to complement their SerDes PMA offering
- Technology companies developing their own SerDes PMA, who may have digital design expertise but may be lacking the time or resources, and looking to sourcing a proven PCS IP to improve their time-to-market
Deliverables
- IP Verilog RTL source code
- Simulation environment
- Testbench
- PHY testsuite
- Synthesis scripts (Synopsys DC)
- Documentation
- XpressPCS reference manual
- PHY testsuite reference manual
Block Diagram of the PHY/PCS Logical Sub-Block IP Core for PCIe supporting PCIe 5.0, 4.0, 3.1 PHY/PMA and compliant to the PIPE 5.2 and 4.4.1 Specifications
