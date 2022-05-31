The PNG-D core implements a lossless image decompression engine compliant with the Portable Network Graphics (PNG) file format specified in the ISO/IEC 15948 and RFC 2083 standards.



The decoder core can decompress greyscale, truecolor, and palette-based PNG images with 8 and 16 bits per color. The core supports alpha channel transparency¬ and all the filters and DEFLATE compression options specified by the PNG standard. The core does not currently support interlaced mode and images with under 8 bits per color, but these can be added on request.



The easy-to-use PNG-D core operates on a standalone basis, parsing the image header and decompressing image data without a host processor's assistance. PNG-D accepts compressed data and outputs pixel data via AXI4-Stream interfaces. A separate dedicated interface provides the system with the image header and any ancillary chunks to prepare the decoded images for further processing and/or display. Moreover, the core detects, reports, and automatically recovers from various errors in the input files.



The core is designed with industry best practices, and its reliability has been proven through rigorous verification. The deliverables include a complete verification environment and a bit-accurate software model.



