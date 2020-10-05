Polar Successive Cancellation (200 Gb/s) IP Core supports 200 Gb/s throughput at 235 MHz clock frequency.

Polar-SC-200G supports code block length (N) of 1024 and payload (K) of 854 bits with 20% coding overhead. It is customizable to other N and K on demand.

Polar-SC-200G employs fully-parallel and unrolled hardware architecture with

dedicated processing elements. It exploits pipeline depth optimization, register

balancing/retiming and adaptive quantization of LLR metrics.

The net coding gain of the selected (N=1024, K=854) polar code is 6.2 dB at 10^-12 BER.

Polar-SC-200G has been tested on Xilinx VCU128 Evaluation Kit with 16nm Virtex Ultrascale+ (xcvu37p-fsch2892-2L-e-es1) FPGA.