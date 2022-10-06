Power Management Unit (1.1 - 1.4V output voltage, load current 5 mA)
PMU IP
- Buck DC-DC Converter for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 140 mA, optimized clocking to eliminate spurious emissions for low system noise)
- Bandgap Reference for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, high-accuracy of < ±1%)
- Voltage Reference for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, low-power for IoT with quiescent current of <0.9 μA)
- Advanced Power Controller w/ POR & BOR for PMU DC-DC and LDO ( Vin = 2.3-5.5V ) - GLOBALFOUNDRIES 55nm
- Advanced Power Controller w/ POR & BOR for PMU DC-DC and LDO ( Vin = 1.5-1.9V ) - TSMC 28nm
- PMU - Power Managment Unit on TSMC 40nm ULP