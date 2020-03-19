Power Management Unit (2.3 - 3.0V output voltage, load current 20mA)
Status of bit OVC = "1", when load current value exceeds 30 mA.
Features
- iHP SiGe BiCMOS 0.13 um
- Output voltage: 2.3 ... 3.0 V
- Overcurrent indication
- Output current 20 mA
- Low quiescent consumption
- Small area 0.066 mm2
Deliverables
- Schematic or NetList
- Abstract view (.lef and .lib files)
- Layout (optional)
- Verilog behavior model
- Extracted view (optional)
- GDSII
- DRC, LVS, antenna report
- Test bench with saved configurations (optional)
- Documentation
Applications
- Battery powered devices
- Core voltage
- Supply voltage sensitive circuits
- Power solutions
- Clocking systems
PMU IP
