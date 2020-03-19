130iHP_PMU_01 is designed to form stabilized voltage with overcurrent indication (bit OVC). The block has configurable output voltage (2.3 / 2.4 / 2.5 / 2.6 / 2.7 / 2.8 / 2.9 / 3.0 V) with parameters specified for 20 mA output current.

Status of bit OVC = "1", when load current value exceeds 30 mA.



Features

iHP SiGe BiCMOS 0.13 um

Output voltage: 2.3 ... 3.0 V

Overcurrent indication

Output current 20 mA

Low quiescent consumption

Small area 0.066 mm2

Deliverables

Schematic or NetList

Abstract view (.lef and .lib files)

Layout (optional)

Verilog behavior model

Extracted view (optional)

GDSII

DRC, LVS, antenna report

Test bench with saved configurations (optional)

Documentation

Applications