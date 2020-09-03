PMU IP includes following components: Bandgap reference voltage source and reference current sources. Bandgap source forms temperature, power supply and process variations independent voltage.

Reference current sources provide stable output currents which are independent of process/voltage/temperature variations if external resistor is used (CS = “0”) or dependent of process corner and temperature of internal resistor rppd (CS = “1”).



Features

iHP SG25H5_EPIC SiGe BiCMOS 0.25 um

Bandgap voltage source 1.08V

Constant current source

Standby mode

Deliverables

Schematic

Layout

Abstract view (.lef and .lib files)

Verilog behavior model

Verilog-A behavior model

GDSII

DRC, LVS, antenna reports

Documentation

Applications