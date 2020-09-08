Power Management Unit - iHP SiGe BiCMOS 0.25 um
Reference current sources provide stable output currents which are independent of process/voltage/temperature variations if external resistor is used (CS = “0”) or dependent of process corner and temperature of internal resistor rppd (CS = “1”).
PMU IP
- Buck DC-DC Converter for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 140 mA, optimized clocking to eliminate spurious emissions for low system noise)
- General Purpose PMU - Thermal shutdown and overvoltage protected SilTerra 0.18 μm
- Voltage Reference for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, low-power for IoT with quiescent current of <0.9 μA)
- Bandgap Reference for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, high-accuracy of < ±1%)
- Advanced Power Controller w/ POR & BOR for PMU DC-DC and LDO ( Vin = 2.3-5.5V ) - GLOBALFOUNDRIES 55nm
- Advanced Power Controller w/ POR & BOR for PMU DC-DC and LDO ( Vin = 2.4-3.6V ) - TSMC 40nm