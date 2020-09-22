250iHP_PMU_05 is power management system, which consists of two parts – Bandgap and 4 LDOs. Bandgap reference voltage source forms temperature and power supply variations independent voltage. The voltage regulator contains an error amplifier, a PMOS power transistor and resistors for setting output voltage. Error amplifier compares input reference voltage with voltage from feedback resistor divider and adjusts the impedance of the pass PMOS transistor for stabilization of output voltage at the targeted level. LDO voltage: input 3.10 – 3.47V, output 2.5V