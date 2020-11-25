Power Management Unit
The voltage regulator contains an error amplifier, a PMOS power transistor and resistors for setting output voltage. Error amplifier compares input reference voltage with voltage from feedback resistor divider and adjusts the impedance of the pass PMOS transistor for stabilization of output voltage at the targeted level.
Bandgap reference voltage source forms temperature and power supply variations independent voltage.
Reference current sources provide stable output currents, which are independent of voltage/temperature variations, if external resistor is used (PMU_RS_CS = “0”). Reference current sources are dependent on internal resistor rppd PVT corner, if PMU_RS_CS = “1”.
