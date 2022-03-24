Power management unit
* “Always ON” LDO to supply circuits that are supposed to be always on;
* “Powered Down” LDO to supply digital circuits of “Powered Down” domain
* “Context Safe” LDO to supply digital circuits of “Context Safe” domain
* “Flash” LDO to supply flash memory
* 1.024 MHz oscillator
* 10 MHz oscillator
* 100 MHz oscillator
All LDOs have controllable output voltage level and are complemented with VDD detectors to monitor output voltage value. All LDOs may function in two modes: full power mode and ECO mode to save battery charge if high performance of the system is not required.
