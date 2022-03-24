PMU is designed to supply embedded integrated circuits with stable and precise voltage and 1%-accurate clock frequency. It integrates 4 LDOs and 3 oscillators:

* “Always ON” LDO to supply circuits that are supposed to be always on;

* “Powered Down” LDO to supply digital circuits of “Powered Down” domain

* “Context Safe” LDO to supply digital circuits of “Context Safe” domain

* “Flash” LDO to supply flash memory

* 1.024 MHz oscillator

* 10 MHz oscillator

* 100 MHz oscillator

All LDOs have controllable output voltage level and are complemented with VDD detectors to monitor output voltage value. All LDOs may function in two modes: full power mode and ECO mode to save battery charge if high performance of the system is not required.

