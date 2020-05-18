The S3PORT40LPD is a low-power reset circuit that provides

following features:

Power-on Reset (POR) signal that monitors absolute value of two power supplies. POR signal includes programmable delay (during start-up only).

The POR includes internal Bandgap Bypass Mode (BM) that enables complete override of POR signal putting the IP into low-power sleep mode,

Falling-edge-sensitive reset-signal impulse generator to notify e

xternal debug tools about reset condition from within the chip,

Test mode for easier on-chip debugging.



The S3PORT40LPD uses threshold-detect circuits to establish the

point when it is safe to operate internal circuits. This monitoring

ensures that all the power supplies reaches sufficient voltage levels

for correct operation. Next the POR goes into low power mode in

which it only operates to detect falling edges of the supplies.

The POR signal may be delayed where amount of the delay is

programmable via value of an external capacitor. The

S3PORT40LPD circuit is implemented in 40nm ultra lower-power

process (ULP). It is readily portable across all foundries and process

nodes upon request.

Features

40nm TSMC ULP Process,

Power-on Reset output

Two power domains (3.3V, 1.1V) monitoring

Bandgap Included

Reset impulse generator for external debug

tools

Bypass and Test modes

Small Area

Benefits

Low Power

Low Area

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

*Subject to Agreement

Applications

House Keeping / Auxiliary Functions

Power supply monitoring for three power domains and reset generation

Block Diagram of the Power On Reset Circuit with RC-Oscillator in TSMC 40nm ULP