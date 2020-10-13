Power Quencher® LDOs: This series of low-power, fully-integrated low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators achieves a low-noise output voltage without external components, thus saving package pins and valuable PC board space. These LDOs are designed in a 22 nm process and are a part of our 22 nm Low-Power Analog IP Series that has been optimized for integration into Systems-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and designed to aid in physical attack mitigation on SoCs.