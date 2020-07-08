The XS family of GPUs, part of our PowerVR Automotive offerings, are a new class of cores for ADAS acceleration and safety-critical graphics workloads – the industry’s first ISO 26262-capable GPU IP. Derived from a new safety architecture they feature unique mechanisms for secure execution of compute and graphics.



XS GPUs cover a wide of performance points, from the smallest failsafe safety-render core to the highest performance solutions for the rapid execution of ADAS algorithms. They are created to deliver a tailored configuration aligned to automotive market needs, with enhanced performance for key workloads and applications, alongside bespoke features for the automotive market.



The cores feature a toolbox of safety mechanisms for compute and graphics and offer a range of solutions for transient and permanent fault detection. These include active mechanisms to secure the correct execution of workloads and ensure the secure delivery of data throughout an SoC, such as our patented Tile Region Protection.

Features

Process

Process and traceability for all cores enabling customers to create their ISO 26262 and ASIL SoC implementations.

Software

Extended support for hypervisors, automotive OS and for safety critical APIs.

Features

Automotive specific performance points and support for dual GPU.

Documentation

Documentation for ASIL and other certifications and automotive specific documentation.

Hardware

Hardware virtualization for Quality of Service and security. ECC and BIST support for reliability and recovery.

Support

Long-term support for fixed software versions and OEMs.

Benefits