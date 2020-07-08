PowerVR Automotive XS GPU
XS GPUs cover a wide of performance points, from the smallest failsafe safety-render core to the highest performance solutions for the rapid execution of ADAS algorithms. They are created to deliver a tailored configuration aligned to automotive market needs, with enhanced performance for key workloads and applications, alongside bespoke features for the automotive market.
The cores feature a toolbox of safety mechanisms for compute and graphics and offer a range of solutions for transient and permanent fault detection. These include active mechanisms to secure the correct execution of workloads and ensure the secure delivery of data throughout an SoC, such as our patented Tile Region Protection.
Features
- Process
- Process and traceability for all cores enabling customers to create their ISO 26262 and ASIL SoC implementations.
- Software
- Extended support for hypervisors, automotive OS and for safety critical APIs.
- Features
- Automotive specific performance points and support for dual GPU.
- Documentation
- Documentation for ASIL and other certifications and automotive specific documentation.
- Hardware
- Hardware virtualization for Quality of Service and security. ECC and BIST support for reliability and recovery.
- Support
- Long-term support for fixed software versions and OEMs.
Benefits
- ADAS compute acceleration: The XS family is optimised to accelerate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), delivering high-performance and functionally safe compute.
- Safety-critical graphics: XS is the industry’s first GPU class designed for safety-critical graphics applications, where the GPU is responsible for critical tasks such as digital dashboards, surround view and camera systems.
- ISO 26262 conformance: XS is the automotive industry’s first ISO 26262-capable GPU IP. OEMs, Tier 1s and semiconductor vendors can integrate the IP with the confidence and knowledge that ISO 26262 is achieved.
