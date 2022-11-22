The ODT-PVT-ULP-001C-7T is an ultra-low power temperature, voltage and process monitor designed in a 7nm CMOS process. This IP operates over the entire temperature range of -40C to 150C.

The temperature monitor achieves ±4C temperature accuracy without trim and ±1C temperature accuracy after a single room temperature trim. The voltage monitor supports four differential or single-ended inputs with a voltage range up to ±1.5V.

A one shot mode allows user to initiate an on-demand temperature or voltage measurement. When not operating, the entire block enters a low power standby mode.

The included process monitor provides information on process variation of core P, N as well as I/O P, N MOS devices in an easily readable digital format.