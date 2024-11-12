The ODT-PVT-ULP-001C-7 is an ultra-low power temperature, voltage and process monitor designed in a 7nm/6nm CMOS process. This IP operates over the entire temperature range of -40C to 150C.

The temperature monitor achieves ±4C temperature accuracy without trim and ±1C temperature accuracy after a single room temperature trim.

The voltage monitor supports four differential or single-ended inputs with a voltage range up to ±1.8V.

The Process Monitor (PM) provides unique digital code based on the process mode selected using internal register read/write operation. The different modes available inside PM are intended for Dynamic Voltage Frequency Scaling (DVFS) application or process corner detection mode.

The IP has provision to program voltage and temperature thresholds. The INTERRUPT pin can be configured to indicate when either the voltage or temperature crosses the programmed thresholds.

A one-shot mode allows user to initiate an on-demand temperature or voltage measurement. When not operating, the entire block enters a low power standby mode.

