PVT Detector is a unique solution intended to continuously monitor IC status at several on-die locations. It is able to detect manufacturing process deviation, perform voltage and die temperature measurement.

PVT Detector consists of PVT module as a calculation center with embedded process detector units, and voltage/temperature sensor units. PVT module is able to maintain up to 16 external voltage/temperature sensor units of two types: for Core voltage measurement from 0.65V to 1.15V and for IO voltage measurement from 2.0V to 3.6V.



Features

Temperature measurement range -40°C ÷ +125°C

Core and IO Voltage measurement range: 0.65V÷1.15V and 2.0V÷3.6V

High accuracy temperature and voltage measurements

Process detector for standard-voltage and high-voltage threshold MOS transistors and IO 2.5V over drive 3.3V transistor

Up to 16 remote temperature/voltage sensors of two types: for Core and IO voltage measurement

IO supply voltage 2.0V÷3.6V

Core supply voltage 0.81V÷0.99V

TSMC 28nm HPC+ CMOS technology with 2.5V overdrive 3.3V

TSMC analog circuits DFM medium level compliance

Deliverables

Schematic or NetList

Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)

Layout view (optional)

Behavioral model (Verilog)

Extracted view (optional)

GDSII

DRC, LVS, antenna report

Test bench with saved configurations (optional)

Documentation

Applications