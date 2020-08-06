Process/Voltage/Temperature Detector - TSMC 28HPC+
PVT Detector consists of PVT module as a calculation center with embedded process detector units, and voltage/temperature sensor units. PVT module is able to maintain up to 16 external voltage/temperature sensor units of two types: for Core voltage measurement from 0.65V to 1.15V and for IO voltage measurement from 2.0V to 3.6V.
Features
- Temperature measurement range -40°C ÷ +125°C
- Core and IO Voltage measurement range: 0.65V÷1.15V and 2.0V÷3.6V
- High accuracy temperature and voltage measurements
- Process detector for standard-voltage and high-voltage threshold MOS transistors and IO 2.5V over drive 3.3V transistor
- Up to 16 remote temperature/voltage sensors of two types: for Core and IO voltage measurement
- IO supply voltage 2.0V÷3.6V
- Core supply voltage 0.81V÷0.99V
- TSMC 28nm HPC+ CMOS technology with 2.5V overdrive 3.3V
- TSMC analog circuits DFM medium level compliance
Deliverables
- Schematic or NetList
- Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)
- Layout view (optional)
- Behavioral model (Verilog)
- Extracted view (optional)
- GDSII
- DRC, LVS, antenna report
- Test bench with saved configurations (optional)
- Documentation
Applications
- Die temperature monitoring
- Core and IO voltage low battery indication
- Process deviation detection
- Pseudo static analog digitization
- System performance detection
View Process/Voltage/Temperature Detector full description to...
- see the entire Process/Voltage/Temperature Detector datasheet
- get in contact with Process/Voltage/Temperature Detector Supplier
PVT IP
- Correlator (Digital base band) for high sensitivity GPS and AGPS
- Correlator ( Digital base band) for GLONASS receivers
- Moortec In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring on TSMC N5
- PVT Sensor - TSMC 7FF
- Adaptive Body-Bias IP for Automotive applications, enabling Process, Voltage & Temperature compensation to leverage FDSOI forward body-biasing capabilities
- Adaptive Body-Bias IP for Automotive applications, enabling Process, Voltage & Temperature compensation to leverage FDSOI reverse body-biasing capabilities