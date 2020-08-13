Tiny, energy efficient MCU+DSP based on fifth generation ZSP architecture for IoT, Connectivity, Voice, Speech recognition, Sensor control, Audio or any control/dsp applications.
Prodigy IoT/Edge Licensable Hardware IP
Features
- Specifications
- TPU AI/ML Inference IP Architecture
- Simulators
- Architectural transactional simulator
- Cycle accurate simulator
- Tools Support
- Assembler
- Linker
- Debugger
- Loader
- Compilers Support
- C/C++ compiler
- Fortran compiler
- TensorFlow
- PyTorch
- Operating System
- Linux
Deliverables
- RTL in Verilog
- UVM Testbench
- Synthesis constraints
