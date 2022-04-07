agileCMP GP – Programmable-Threshold Comparator

The agileCMP GP programmable-threshold comparator features a user-selectable (enable/disable) hysteresis as well as programmable threshold with 10mV step size, a latched output as well as an active (unlatched) output. With a focus on long battery life, the agileCMP GP can be used to monitor external analog signals and enable wake-up events as is essential in many modern SoCs. The agileCMP GP programmable-threshold comparator is ideally suited for interrupt generation in applications such as in IoT, Security, Automotive, AI and general SoCs and ASICs..