With NeoPUF as the core, PUFrt provides a foundation of trust and security for the chip system. It also provides a 1024-bit identification code with a physical unclonable function(PUF) and a true random number generator(tRNG) that complies with the NIST SP800-90B/SP-800-22 standard specifications. These help meet the encryption/decryption requirements of sensitive information and data, and achieve a certain level of data security protection. An additional 4096-bit secure storage space with PUF is provided for the key or sensitive information injected by the customer, which makes the original security and NeoFuse OTP more resistant to physical attacks.

Features

PUF-based Unique ID (PUFuid)

Unpredictable randomness and uniqueness for UID with 50% Hamming weight and Hamming distance



On-demand keys for on-chip secret and off-chip ID generation



Reliability of lifetime zero Bit-Error-Rate



Robustness of working under different circumstances (Temp: -40~175∘C )



Compatible with a large range of normal CMOS processes (7nm~150nm), available across worldwide foundries

PUF-based True Random Number Generator (PUFtrng)

Easy adoption in all platforms, from .15um to 7nm



Ultra-fast initial time / stabilization (ready in m-sec)



High-speed throughput (over 100Mbits/sec)



Ultra-low power consumption (lower than 1pJ/bit)



Suitable for lightweight and cost-effective IoT devices



Compliant with NIST SP800-22 and NIST SP800-90B with IID/restart test



Available NIST SP800-90A DRBG for over Gb/s random number generation

PUF-based Secure Key Storage (PUFkeyst)

Built-in 4kbits OTP and logic designs of PUFtrng and PUF values



Reliable scrambler ensures the key is stored securely and cannot be read out directly



Unique scramble value from chip to chip, making the stored information are independent from chip-to-chip



The value stored inside PUFkeyst cannot be changed and deleted.



Resistant to many physical attacks, including decapsulation, microscope imaging, probing, reverse engineering, etc.

Tech Spec

PUF-based hard macro (2kbits PUF + 4kbits OTP)



8 UID with 128-bit length





34us initial time of tRNG @ typical condition





110uA tRNG power consumption @ typical condition





Secure OTP with data shuffling / address scrambler

Deliverables

Documentations

Datasheet



Release note

Well-known Front-end & Back-end model

RTL with synthesis script



Timing liberty model of PUF-based hard macro



Simulation environment and PUF-based hard macro behavior model



LEF/Phantom GDS of PUF-based hard macro

Design implementation

Application note



Integration guideline



Testing methodology



Applications

IoT device, root of trust with identity (UID) and high speed tRNG authentication

AIIoT Edge Computation of scenario parameters with secure storage (anti-cloning)

Generic MCU root of trust with anti-attack of physical PUF-based hard macro

Block Diagram of the PUF-based Hardware Root of Trust IP Core