With NeoPUF as the core, PUFrt provides a foundation of trust and security for the chip system. It also provides a 1024-bit identification code with a physical unclonable function(PUF) and a true random number generator(tRNG) that complies with the NIST SP800-90B/SP-800-22 standard specifications. These help meet the encryption/decryption requirements of sensitive information and data, and achieve a certain level of data security protection. An additional 4096-bit secure storage space with PUF is provided for the key or sensitive information injected by the customer, which makes the original security and NeoFuse OTP more resistant to physical attacks.
Features
- PUF-based Unique ID (PUFuid)
- Unpredictable randomness and uniqueness for UID with 50% Hamming weight and Hamming distance
- On-demand keys for on-chip secret and off-chip ID generation
- Reliability of lifetime zero Bit-Error-Rate
- Robustness of working under different circumstances (Temp: -40~175∘C )
- Compatible with a large range of normal CMOS processes (7nm~150nm), available across worldwide foundries
- PUF-based True Random Number Generator (PUFtrng)
- Easy adoption in all platforms, from .15um to 7nm
- Ultra-fast initial time / stabilization (ready in m-sec)
- High-speed throughput (over 100Mbits/sec)
- Ultra-low power consumption (lower than 1pJ/bit)
- Suitable for lightweight and cost-effective IoT devices
- Compliant with NIST SP800-22 and NIST SP800-90B with IID/restart test
- Available NIST SP800-90A DRBG for over Gb/s random number generation
- PUF-based Secure Key Storage (PUFkeyst)
- Built-in 4kbits OTP and logic designs of PUFtrng and PUF values
- Reliable scrambler ensures the key is stored securely and cannot be read out directly
- Unique scramble value from chip to chip, making the stored information are independent from chip-to-chip
- The value stored inside PUFkeyst cannot be changed and deleted.
- Resistant to many physical attacks, including decapsulation, microscope imaging, probing, reverse engineering, etc.
- Tech Spec
- PUF-based hard macro (2kbits PUF + 4kbits OTP)
- 8 UID with 128-bit length
- 34us initial time of tRNG @ typical condition
- 110uA tRNG power consumption @ typical condition
- Secure OTP with data shuffling / address scrambler
Deliverables
- Documentations
- Well-known Front-end & Back-end model
- RTL with synthesis script
- Timing liberty model of PUF-based hard macro
- Simulation environment and PUF-based hard macro behavior model
- LEF/Phantom GDS of PUF-based hard macro
- Design implementation
- Application note
- Integration guideline
- Testing methodology
Applications
- IoT device, root of trust with identity (UID) and high speed tRNG authentication
- AIIoT Edge Computation of scenario parameters with secure storage (anti-cloning)
- Generic MCU root of trust with anti-attack of physical PUF-based hard macro
Block Diagram of the PUF-based Hardware Root of Trust IP Core