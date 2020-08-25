Switching regulator, inductor-based, PWM mode, high efficiency, DELTA standard
PUF-based Secure Crypto Co-processor
Keys and other sensitive information are well-protected and accessible only in the PUFiot; The keys inside PUFiot are well-defined and access-controlled by hardware. PUFiot also includes a kill function for architects to permanently delete the hardware key.
The security boundary for PUFiot is quite robust, based on a physical separation of hardware, with less vulnerability than a software-only barrier. The on-board PUF is a naturally well-protected source of static entropy, suitable for SoC architects to build a system’s key hierarchy using established key generation and management procedures. In addition, PUFiot’s crypto engines can perform a wide variety of secure operations, such as key exchange, secure booting or TLS (public key validation and signing), authentication (MAC), or key wrapping (again based on the natural randomness inherent to the PUF) and storing said wrapped keys to an external memory.
PUFiot is a high-security crypto co-processor that is built from the addition of five more blocks to PUFrt, for a total of nine main blocks:
PITC: PUFiot Control APB I/F
DMA: direct memory access AXI4 I/F
PUFkeyst: a 4kb mass production OTP with built-in instant hardware encryption
PUFuid: One set of hardware fingerprint with the ability to act as a unique private key, UID, or root key
PUFtrng: a high-quality true random number generator
KWP: key wrapping function, for export of keys for external use
PKC: public key co-processor, supporting all elliptic curve cryptography functions
Crypto: crypto engine collective, consisting of private key cipher, message authentication code, hash, and key derivation functions
Comprehensive anti-tamper circuitry and countermeasures
Features
- PITC
- Standard APB Control Interface
- Secure OTP Access Control (Read & Write, Read-Only, Non-accessible Kill)
- DMA
- Direct memory access using the standard AXI4 interface
- PUF-based Secure Key Storage (PUFkeyst)
- Built-in 4kbits OTP and logic designs of PUFtrng and PUF values
- Reliable scrambler ensures the key is stored securely and cannot be read out directly
- Unique scramble value from chip to chip, making the stored information are independent from chip-to-chip
- The value stored inside PUFkeyst cannot be changed and deleted.
- Resistant to many physical attacks, including decapsulation, microscope imaging, probing, reverse engineering, etc.
- PUF-based Unique ID (PUFuid)
- Unpredictable randomness and uniqueness for UID with 50% Hamming weight and Hamming distance
- On-demand keys for on-chip secret and off-chip ID generation
- Reliability of lifetime zero Bit-Error-Rate
- Robustness of working under different circumstances (Temp: -40~175∘C )
- Compatible with a large range of normal CMOS processes (7nm~150nm), available across worldwide foundries
- PUF-based True Random Number Generator (PUFtrng)
- Easy adoption in all platforms, from .15um to 7nm
- Ultra-fast initial time / stabilization (<100s)
- High-speed throughput (over 160 Mbits/sec)
- Ultra-low power consumption (lower than 0.38 pJ/bit)
- Suitable for lightweight and cost-effective IoT devices
- Compliant with NIST SP800-22 and NIST SP800-90B with IID/restart test
- Available NIST SP800-90A DRBG for over Gb/s random number generation
- Key Derivation Function engine (KDF)
- Key derivation function engine following NIST SP800-56C specification
- Amplification of source entropy from a key derivation key (KDK)
- Derived keys for internal use, or external use (after wrapping)
- NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending
- Key Wrapping crypto engine (KWP)
- Key wrapping engine following NIST SP800-38A addendum specification
- Wrapping done with AES CBC CS2 mode
- Protection for key array, so keys are not stored as plaintext
- Protection for exported keys
- NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending
- Public Key Co-processor (PKC)
- Full-featured crypto co-processor to handle public key cryptographic functions over the NIST-approved elliptic curve
- Public/private key derivation following NIST SP800-56A specification
- Public key validation following NIST SP800-56A specification
- Digital signature (ECDSA) generation/validation following FIPS PUB186-4 specification
- Shared secret generation between two parties (ECDH)
- support exchange of private keys between two parties
- support secure boot flow through digital signature validation
- NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending
- Private Key crypto engine (SP38A)
- AES encryption/decryption engine following the NIST SP800-SP38A specification
- Data protection through symmetric key cryptography
- Support for all three key sizes: 128/192/256
- ECB/CBC/CTR modes supported
- NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending
- Cipher-based Message Authentication Code engine (CMAC)
- Message authentication code (MAC) engine following NIST SP800-SP38B specification
- Protection of a message’s data integrity
- Anti-cloning functionality through pairing devices
- Support secure boot flow through authentication
- NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending
- Hash crypto engine (HASH)
- Hash engine following FIPS PUB 180-4 specification
- SHA2 algorithm supported with 256-bit digest output
- Protection of data integrity
- NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending
- Hash-based Message Authentication Code engine (HMAC)
- Message authentication code (MAC) engine following FIPS PUB 198-1 specification
- Protection of a message’s data integrity
- Anti-cloning functionality through pairing devices
- Support secure boot flow through authentication
- NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending
- Comprehensive Anti-tamper Designs
- For Invasive Attack
- Intrinsically physical security
- Data scrambling and shuffling
- Against voltage contrast attack
- For Semi-invasive Attack
- Metal shielding
- Security-oriented IP layout
- Simulation circuit protection
- Interface protection
- Output data detection
- For Non-invasive Attack
- Pin protection on address / mode pin and data
- Access control and Zeroization
- Unified power design
- Power floating detection
- Built-in secure recovery
- Post-masking for PUFuid and PUFkeyst to against malicious access
Benefits
- PITC
- Standard APB Control Interface
- Secure OTP Access Control (R/W, Read-Only, NA Kill)
- DMA
- Standard AXI4 Control Interface
- Fast access to external memory
- PUFkeyst
- Secure 4Kbits NeoFuse OTP Storage
- PUFuid
- One 256-bit Unique Key
- PUFtrng
- NIST SP800-90B Restart, IID and NIST SP800-22 Compliant
- Throughput 160Mb/sec, <100s Initialization, 0.38pJ/b
- KDF
- Key derivation using hash engine and extract-then-expand algorithm
- KWP
- Key wrapping based on AES cipher-stealing algorithm
- PKC
- Elliptic curve cryptography coprocessor
- Digital signature creation/verification
- Shared secret generation
- SP38A
- AES128/192/256 with ECB, CBC, CTR modes
- CMAC
- Message authentication with AES128/192/256
- HASH
- SHA2 hash engine
- HMAC
- Message authentication with SHA2, 256-bit digest
- Anti-Tamper
- Certified Physical/Electrical Tamper-Proof Countermeasures
- SDK
- FW, API Support for secure boot, TLS, key management (Opt.)
- Total Area
- +220K GE for Soft Macro
Deliverables
- Documentations
- Datasheet
- Release note
- Well-known Front-end & Back-end model
- RTL with synthesis script
- Timing liberty model of PUF-based hard macro
- Simulation environment and PUF-based hard macro behavior model
- LEF/Phantom GDS of PUF-based hard macro
- Test bench
- Design implementation
- Integration guideline
- Application note (memory-mapped register)
- Application note (FW/API)
- FW/API Reference code
- Testing methodology
Block Diagram of the PUF-based Secure Crypto Co-processor IP Core
