PUFiot is a novel high-security crypto co-processor. Compared with traditional security SoC design (embedded HSM with secure core or discrete crypto components), PUFiot can provide a much easier to adopt hardware RoT with less vulnerability, quickly improving the security level for any system without additional loading on the processor core or operating system.



Keys and other sensitive information are well-protected and accessible only in the PUFiot; The keys inside PUFiot are well-defined and access-controlled by hardware. PUFiot also includes a kill function for architects to permanently delete the hardware key.



The security boundary for PUFiot is quite robust, based on a physical separation of hardware, with less vulnerability than a software-only barrier. The on-board PUF is a naturally well-protected source of static entropy, suitable for SoC architects to build a system’s key hierarchy using established key generation and management procedures. In addition, PUFiot’s crypto engines can perform a wide variety of secure operations, such as key exchange, secure booting or TLS (public key validation and signing), authentication (MAC), or key wrapping (again based on the natural randomness inherent to the PUF) and storing said wrapped keys to an external memory.



PUFiot is a high-security crypto co-processor that is built from the addition of five more blocks to PUFrt, for a total of nine main blocks:



 PITC: PUFiot Control APB I/F

 DMA: direct memory access AXI4 I/F

 PUFkeyst: a 4kb mass production OTP with built-in instant hardware encryption

 PUFuid: One set of hardware fingerprint with the ability to act as a unique private key, UID, or root key

 PUFtrng: a high-quality true random number generator

 KWP: key wrapping function, for export of keys for external use

 PKC: public key co-processor, supporting all elliptic curve cryptography functions

 Crypto: crypto engine collective, consisting of private key cipher, message authentication code, hash, and key derivation functions

 Comprehensive anti-tamper circuitry and countermeasures



Features

PITC

Standard APB Control Interface



Secure OTP Access Control (Read & Write, Read-Only, Non-accessible Kill)

DMA

Direct memory access using the standard AXI4 interface

PUF-based Secure Key Storage (PUFkeyst)

Built-in 4kbits OTP and logic designs of PUFtrng and PUF values



Reliable scrambler ensures the key is stored securely and cannot be read out directly



Unique scramble value from chip to chip, making the stored information are independent from chip-to-chip



The value stored inside PUFkeyst cannot be changed and deleted.



Resistant to many physical attacks, including decapsulation, microscope imaging, probing, reverse engineering, etc.

PUF-based Unique ID (PUFuid)

Unpredictable randomness and uniqueness for UID with 50% Hamming weight and Hamming distance



On-demand keys for on-chip secret and off-chip ID generation



Reliability of lifetime zero Bit-Error-Rate



Robustness of working under different circumstances (Temp: -40~175∘C )



Compatible with a large range of normal CMOS processes (7nm~150nm), available across worldwide foundries

PUF-based True Random Number Generator (PUFtrng)

Easy adoption in all platforms, from .15um to 7nm



Ultra-fast initial time / stabilization (<100s)



High-speed throughput (over 160 Mbits/sec)



Ultra-low power consumption (lower than 0.38 pJ/bit)



Suitable for lightweight and cost-effective IoT devices



Compliant with NIST SP800-22 and NIST SP800-90B with IID/restart test



Available NIST SP800-90A DRBG for over Gb/s random number generation

Key Derivation Function engine (KDF)

Key derivation function engine following NIST SP800-56C specification



Amplification of source entropy from a key derivation key (KDK)



Derived keys for internal use, or external use (after wrapping)



NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending

Key Wrapping crypto engine (KWP)

Key wrapping engine following NIST SP800-38A addendum specification



Wrapping done with AES CBC CS2 mode



Protection for key array, so keys are not stored as plaintext



Protection for exported keys



NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending

Public Key Co-processor (PKC)

Full-featured crypto co-processor to handle public key cryptographic functions over the NIST-approved elliptic curve



Public/private key derivation following NIST SP800-56A specification



Public key validation following NIST SP800-56A specification



Digital signature (ECDSA) generation/validation following FIPS PUB186-4 specification



Shared secret generation between two parties (ECDH)



support exchange of private keys between two parties



support secure boot flow through digital signature validation



NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending

Private Key crypto engine (SP38A)

AES encryption/decryption engine following the NIST SP800-SP38A specification



Data protection through symmetric key cryptography



Support for all three key sizes: 128/192/256



ECB/CBC/CTR modes supported



NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending

Cipher-based Message Authentication Code engine (CMAC)

Message authentication code (MAC) engine following NIST SP800-SP38B specification



Protection of a message’s data integrity



Anti-cloning functionality through pairing devices



Support secure boot flow through authentication



NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending

Hash crypto engine (HASH)

Hash engine following FIPS PUB 180-4 specification



SHA2 algorithm supported with 256-bit digest output



Protection of data integrity



NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending

Hash-based Message Authentication Code engine (HMAC)

Message authentication code (MAC) engine following FIPS PUB 198-1 specification



Protection of a message’s data integrity



Anti-cloning functionality through pairing devices



Support secure boot flow through authentication



NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certification pending

Comprehensive Anti-tamper Designs

For Invasive Attack



Intrinsically physical security





Data scrambling and shuffling





Against voltage contrast attack



For Semi-invasive Attack



Metal shielding





Security-oriented IP layout





Simulation circuit protection





Interface protection





Output data detection



For Non-invasive Attack



Pin protection on address / mode pin and data





Access control and Zeroization





Unified power design





Power floating detection





Built-in secure recovery





Post-masking for PUFuid and PUFkeyst to against malicious access

Benefits

PITC

Standard APB Control Interface



Secure OTP Access Control (R/W, Read-Only, NA Kill)

DMA

Standard AXI4 Control Interface



Fast access to external memory

PUFkeyst

Secure 4Kbits NeoFuse OTP Storage

PUFuid

One 256-bit Unique Key

PUFtrng

NIST SP800-90B Restart, IID and NIST SP800-22 Compliant



Throughput 160Mb/sec, <100s Initialization, 0.38pJ/b

KDF

Key derivation using hash engine and extract-then-expand algorithm

KWP

Key wrapping based on AES cipher-stealing algorithm

PKC

Elliptic curve cryptography coprocessor



Digital signature creation/verification



Shared secret generation

SP38A

AES128/192/256 with ECB, CBC, CTR modes

CMAC

Message authentication with AES128/192/256

HASH

SHA2 hash engine

HMAC

Message authentication with SHA2, 256-bit digest

Anti-Tamper

Certified Physical/Electrical Tamper-Proof Countermeasures

SDK

FW, API Support for secure boot, TLS, key management (Opt.)

Total Area

+220K GE for Soft Macro

Deliverables

Documentations

Datasheet



Release note

Well-known Front-end & Back-end model

RTL with synthesis script



Timing liberty model of PUF-based hard macro



Simulation environment and PUF-based hard macro behavior model



LEF/Phantom GDS of PUF-based hard macro



Test bench

Design implementation

Integration guideline



Application note (memory-mapped register)



Application note (FW/API)



FW/API Reference code



Testing methodology

Block Diagram of the PUF-based Secure Crypto Co-processor IP Core