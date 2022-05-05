PUF-based Secure Crypto Coprocessor
The Crypto Coprocessor, PUFcc, provides a robust, secure boundary based on the physical separation of hardware from the more vulnerable elements of a software-only barrier. Additionally, PUFcc’s Crypto Engines support a wide variety of secure operations, such as Key Exchange, Secure Boot or TLS (public key validation and signing), authentication (MAC), or Key Wrapping (again based on the natural randomness inherent to the PUF) and storing Wrapped Keys to External Memory
