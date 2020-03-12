QSGMII/SGMII/1000BASE-X and MAC
The West-bound interface from the MAC provides a configurable 32-bit system interface.
The East-bound interface performs the mapping of transmit and receive data streams (at the PMA layer) to the on-chip SERDES.
Features
- Integrated MAC and PCS for area efficiency
- Fully compatible with IEEE802.3 2015 standard, QSGMII specification 1.2, and SGMII specification 1.6 Standard
- Super low latency with minimized fixed and variable delay for network efficiency.
- Supports 1588v2 1-step and 2-step time stamps and full error handling
- Supports 802.1Qbb priority flow control (PFC)
- QSGMII Specific Features
- TX Core
- K28.1 swapper
- IDLE /I1/ generation control
- Multiplexing of 4 MAC channels
- Disparity calculation across all 4 channels
- RX Core
- K28.1 de-swapper
- Detection of IDLE /I1/ only in synchronization
- De-multiplexing of 4 MAC channels
- Disparity check
- Performance Monitoring and Statistics
- PCS Status – link up/down
- disparity error count
- SGMII/SGMII/1000BASE-R PCS Core Features
- PCS-X TX Core
- PCS-X encoding of incoming MII signal
- 8B10B encoding
- Disparity calculation
- Auto negotiation TX – enable/restart
- PCS-X RX Core
- 8B10B decoding
- Disparity check
- Auto negotiation RX – sync
- PCS-X decoding and synchronization
- Carrier Extend/Error detection and interrupt reporting
- Performance Monitoring and Statistics
- PCS Status – link up/down
- disparity error count
- GMAC Core Features
- TX MAC
- TX FCS insertion – programmable control
- TX Preamable insertion – programmable control
- TX testpattern generation
- TX MAC control frame generation
- Unicast/Multicast PAUSE frame generation by MAC client or by software
- Software configurable PAUSE quanta
- TX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 32-bit with read-to-clear)
- Byte count
- Frame count
- Local PAUSE frame count
- Total PAUSE frame count
- Broadcast frame count
- Multicast frame count
- Unicast frame count
- Bad FCS frame count
- Undersize frame count
- Oversize frame count
- Fragmented frame count
- Jabber frame count
- Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:
- 64 byte
- 65-127
- 128-255
- 256-511
- 512-1023
- 1024-1518
- 1519-2047
- >= 2048
- RX MAC
- RX BER monitor
- RX FCS check and removal
- RX Preamble removal
- RX PAUSE frame processing and handling
- RX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 32-bit with read-to-clear)
- Drop count
- Byte count
- Frame count
- PAUSE frame count
- Broadcast frame count
- Multicast frame count
- Unicast frame count
- Bad FCS frame count
- Undersize frame count
- Oversize frame count
- Fragmented frame count
- Jabber frame count
- Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:
- 64 byte
- 65-127
- 128-255
- 256-511
- 512-1023
- 1024-1518
- 1519-2047
- >= 2048
- Additional Add-on features
- 1588v2 time stamping
- 802.1Qbb Priority Flow Control (PFC) up to 8 priorities
Benefits
- Proven IP reduces development time and risk
- Support 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps and 1.25Gbps serdes interfaces
- Support QSGMII, SGMII and 1000BASE-X 8B10B PCS encoding
- Support 4 or 1 channel operations
- Off-the-shelf, proven technology implementation in FPGAs and ASIC SOC
- Tested and interoperability-proven
Applications
- High performance server network interface cards
- Mid-sized routers
Block Diagram of the QSGMII/SGMII/1000BASE-X and MAC IP Core
