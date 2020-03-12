The fully integrated 5G QSGMII, 2.5G/1.25G SGMII and 1000BASE-X Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS-X) and Media Access Controller (MAC) core for Ethernet applications is complaint with IEEE 802.3 standard and QSGMII and SGMII specifications. The interface to the PMA supports a single channel Tri mode bi-directional, serial interface. The PCS sublayer supports 8B10B encoding (QSGMII/SGMII/1000BASE-X). This Tri-Mode Core is configurable through software register.



The West-bound interface from the MAC provides a configurable 32-bit system interface.



The East-bound interface performs the mapping of transmit and receive data streams (at the PMA layer) to the on-chip SERDES.





Features

Integrated MAC and PCS for area efficiency

Fully compatible with IEEE802.3 2015 standard, QSGMII specification 1.2, and SGMII specification 1.6 Standard

Super low latency with minimized fixed and variable delay for network efficiency.

Supports 1588v2 1-step and 2-step time stamps and full error handling

Supports 802.1Qbb priority flow control (PFC)

QSGMII Specific Features

TX Core



K28.1 swapper





IDLE /I1/ generation control





Multiplexing of 4 MAC channels





Disparity calculation across all 4 channels



RX Core



K28.1 de-swapper





Detection of IDLE /I1/ only in synchronization





De-multiplexing of 4 MAC channels





Disparity check





Performance Monitoring and Statistics





PCS Status – link up/down







disparity error count

SGMII/SGMII/1000BASE-R PCS Core Features

PCS-X TX Core



PCS-X encoding of incoming MII signal





8B10B encoding





Disparity calculation





Auto negotiation TX – enable/restart



PCS-X RX Core



8B10B decoding





Disparity check





Auto negotiation RX – sync





PCS-X decoding and synchronization





Carrier Extend/Error detection and interrupt reporting





Performance Monitoring and Statistics





PCS Status – link up/down







disparity error count

GMAC Core Features

TX MAC



TX FCS insertion – programmable control





TX Preamable insertion – programmable control





TX testpattern generation





TX MAC control frame generation





Unicast/Multicast PAUSE frame generation by MAC client or by software







Software configurable PAUSE quanta





TX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 32-bit with read-to-clear)





Byte count







Frame count







Local PAUSE frame count







Total PAUSE frame count







Broadcast frame count







Multicast frame count







Unicast frame count







Bad FCS frame count







Undersize frame count







Oversize frame count







Fragmented frame count







Jabber frame count







Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:







64 byte









65-127









128-255









256-511









512-1023









1024-1518









1519-2047









>= 2048



RX MAC



RX BER monitor





RX FCS check and removal





RX Preamble removal





RX PAUSE frame processing and handling





RX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 32-bit with read-to-clear)





Drop count







Byte count







Frame count







PAUSE frame count







Broadcast frame count







Multicast frame count







Unicast frame count







Bad FCS frame count







Undersize frame count







Oversize frame count







Fragmented frame count







Jabber frame count







Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:







64 byte









65-127









128-255









256-511









512-1023









1024-1518









1519-2047









>= 2048

Additional Add-on features

1588v2 time stamping



802.1Qbb Priority Flow Control (PFC) up to 8 priorities

Benefits

Proven IP reduces development time and risk

Support 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps and 1.25Gbps serdes interfaces

Support QSGMII, SGMII and 1000BASE-X 8B10B PCS encoding

Support 4 or 1 channel operations

Off-the-shelf, proven technology implementation in FPGAs and ASIC SOC

Tested and interoperability-proven

Applications

High performance server network interface cards

Mid-sized routers

Block Diagram of the QSGMII/SGMII/1000BASE-X and MAC IP Core