Sondrel has created a powerful, quad core IP platform, the SFA 200, that is ideal for ASIC solutions for remote gathering and processing of video and data at the Edge with secure onwards transmission of the results. The resulting, single channel ASICs can be arrayed together to form scalable processing solutions and additional features can be added in a modular fashion. Applications include smart metering, smart homes, smart factories, voice-controlled devices and infotainment.