Arasan Chip Systems Quad SPI (QSPI) master core is easy to use, simple to work with, quick to operate, and reliable under all conditions. It supports the majority of QSPI devices standard from a standard AXI4 slave interface. It also features support for Octal SPI, Dual SPI (DSPI), and SPI interface. The core is designed so that a user design may immediately access memory from the QSPI device in SPI mode, or alternatively issue a command to switch to any other mode. Additionally, a DMA command may be issued to copy memory from the QSPI device to anywhere else on the bus.



