Our patented semiconductor design is the most secure hardware root-of-trust available to create unforgeable device identities and cryptographic keys.



QDID stands for Quantum-Driven Identity. QDID is a semiconductor design whose quantum-driven properties make it a strong hardware root-of-trust for IoT devices. It provides a unique device identity and cryptographic keys that cannot be counterfeited, hacked or breached.



That’s because silicon is structurally unique at the point of manufacture. By measuring and authenticating device identity at the quantum level, QDID offers unforgeable identities for the highest level of IoT security available.



QDID can work independently in an IoT system, but combined with QuarkLink, it offers the highest standard of security available.



