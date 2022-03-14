QuickLogic’s radiation-hardened eFPGA IP uses the company’s proven Australis eFPGA IP generation flow to provide customizable eFPGA IP optimized for space applications. This technology can be embedded as an IP element core in ASIC and SoC devices or implemented as a custom rad-hard FPGA for nearly any mission critical and/or ruggedized application. QuickLogic’s eFPGA technology is the first and only rad-hard embedded FPGA IP available for the U.S.-based SkyWater RH90 process.

