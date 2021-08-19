The Rambus High-Bandwidth Memory generation 3 (HBM3) PHY is optimized for systems that require a high-bandwidth, low-latency memory solution. The memory subsystem PHY supports data rates up to 8.4 Gbps per data pin. The interface features 16 independent channels, each containing 64 bits for a total data width of 1024 bits. At maximum data rate, this provides a total interface bandwidth of 1075.2 GB/s. The PHY is designed for a 2.5D system with a silicon interposer to route signals between the 3D DRAM stack and PHY. Rambus performs complete signal and power integrity analysis on the entire 2.5D system to ensure that all signal, power and thermal requirements are met. By working closely with customers to meet system requirements, Rambus provides design flexibility for a differentiated and easy-to-integrate solution. The PHY is delivered as a fully characterized hard macro and contains all of the necessary components for robust operation including:

• IO pads

• PLL

• Clock distribution

• Transmit and receive paths

• Control logic

• Power distribution

• Electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection circuitry

