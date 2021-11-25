USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in SAMSUNG 8LPP
RDMA RoCE v2 FPGA IP
RDMA IP is delivered with reference design which includes the IP subsystem itself the 100G MAC IP subsystem, DMA subsystem, host drivers, and example application on software. The system drivers are integrated with OFED standard Verbs API and are compatible with well-known RNIC cards and software. The system provides low latency FPGA implementation of RoCE v2 at 100 Gbps throughput.
View RDMA RoCE v2 FPGA IP full description to...
- see the entire RDMA RoCE v2 FPGA IP datasheet
- get in contact with RDMA RoCE v2 FPGA IP Supplier