RayCore MC is the World’s best real-time path tracing GPU IP.



It’s path tracing and soft shadow techniques present the highest quality of photo-realistic images in 3D graphics.



RayCore MC allows you with ease to gain awesome graphic effects such as depth of field, glossy reflection, global illumination, motion blur, and soft shadow.



It is a fully hardwired logic that enables fast rendering process and low power consumption.



RayCore MC is ideal for mobile and embedded applications.

For reference, path tracing is a revolutionary next-generation rendering technique that makes it easy to create photo-realistic 3D graphic images by expressing the effects of light in more natural and detailed way.

Features

Real-time path tracing GPU for mobile and embedded applications

Unprecedented 3D graphic experiences in game, virtual reality, augmented reality and the like can be realized in user's daily life

Photo-realistic graphics

With photo-realistic graphics, RayCore MC is applied to movie, advertisement, education, and simulator.

Fully hardwired path tracing logic

RayCore MC's small form factor and low power consumption makes it possible to integrate path tracing technology into application processor.

Path tracing based on MIMD architecture

Parallelized unified T&I (Traversal & Intersection) units designed on MIMD architecture allow real-time path tracing.

High scalability in any application

In accordance with performance requirement, path tracing graphics performance can be linearly enhanced with increasing number of cores.

Block Diagram of the Real-Time GPU IP for Path Tracing