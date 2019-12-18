USB 3.1 SuperSpeed+ (Gen2) Device Controller (USB-IF Certified)
Real-Time GPU IP for Path Tracing
It’s path tracing and soft shadow techniques present the highest quality of photo-realistic images in 3D graphics.
RayCore MC allows you with ease to gain awesome graphic effects such as depth of field, glossy reflection, global illumination, motion blur, and soft shadow.
It is a fully hardwired logic that enables fast rendering process and low power consumption.
RayCore MC is ideal for mobile and embedded applications.
For reference, path tracing is a revolutionary next-generation rendering technique that makes it easy to create photo-realistic 3D graphic images by expressing the effects of light in more natural and detailed way.
Features
- Real-time path tracing GPU for mobile and embedded applications
- Unprecedented 3D graphic experiences in game, virtual reality, augmented reality and the like can be realized in user's daily life
- Photo-realistic graphics
- With photo-realistic graphics, RayCore MC is applied to movie, advertisement, education, and simulator.
- Fully hardwired path tracing logic
- RayCore MC's small form factor and low power consumption makes it possible to integrate path tracing technology into application processor.
- Path tracing based on MIMD architecture
- Parallelized unified T&I (Traversal & Intersection) units designed on MIMD architecture allow real-time path tracing.
- High scalability in any application
- In accordance with performance requirement, path tracing graphics performance can be linearly enhanced with increasing number of cores.
Block Diagram of the Real-Time GPU IP for Path Tracing
View Real-Time GPU IP for Path Tracing full description to...
- see the entire Real-Time GPU IP for Path Tracing datasheet
- get in contact with Real-Time GPU IP for Path Tracing Supplier