Reed Solomon Decoder
Redundancy code is inserted in the transmitted information bitstream. This redundant information is used in the decoder to eliminate the channel noise. The error correction capability of a FEC system is strongly depended on the amount of redundancy as well as on the coding algorithm itself. The Reed-Solomon decoder receives an N symbol codeword consisting of a K symbol information block appended with 2T parity symbols, locates and corrects up to T possible symbol errors (generally called as RS(N,K) code).
View Reed Solomon Decoder full description to...
- see the entire Reed Solomon Decoder datasheet
- get in contact with Reed Solomon Decoder Supplier