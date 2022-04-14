Nano power DC-DC converter in TSMC 22ULL with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load
Reed Solomon Encoder
Redundancy Reed-Solomon code is inserted in the transmitted information bit-stream. This redundant information is used for channel noise elimination. The error correction capability of a FEC system is strongly depended on the amount of redundancy as well as on the coding algorithm itself. The Reed-Solomon encoder accepts a K symbol information block and outputs the information block unaltered appended with 2T parity symbols, thus forming an N symbol codeword, where N=K+2T (generally called as RS(N,K) code).
