CYB-RS-en core implements the Reed Solomon encoding algorithm and is parameterized in terms of bits per symbol, maximum codeword length and maximum number of parity symbols. It is intended for use in a wide range of applications requiring forward error correction and can be targeted in any FPGA technologies.



Redundancy Reed-Solomon code is inserted in the transmitted information bit-stream. This redundant information is used for channel noise elimination. The error correction capability of a FEC system is strongly depended on the amount of redundancy as well as on the coding algorithm itself. The Reed-Solomon encoder accepts a K symbol information block and outputs the information block unaltered appended with 2T parity symbols, thus forming an N symbol codeword, where N=K+2T (generally called as RS(N,K) code).