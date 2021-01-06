The CC-202IP Cell, can be cascaded to form a multistage RF amplifier/LNA/Filter. The CC-202IP cell, possessing a single cell gain of 30dB with a phase noise of 1.3nV per root Hz (rms) , can be cascaded multiple times (eg.cascaded 6 times, creates a 70dB gain amplifier with the total cumulative phase noise, rising to 8nV per root Hz (rms), centered at 2.5Ghz), The CC-202IP cell gain is shown to rise from approximately 30dB centered at 200Mhz for the single gain and CML/CMOS cell to nearly 70dB centered at 2.5Ghz.

Both the single cell and the multi-stage amplifier feature outputs with signal swings ranging from high CML to CMOS signal levels. The sensitivity of the CML/CMOS cell is 28mV rms or 80mV pp, creating an output SNR of -171dBc, perfectly suitable for the almost zero noise amplification of off-chip, clock crystal or resonator fundamental or odd order signal magnitudes for clean clock ADC, DAC , Track and Hold, and ultra low noise switched capacitor applications. The sensitivity of the six stage example, 6 stage multi-stage RF amplifier, operating at 2.5Ghz is 280uV rms or 800uV pp, creating an output SNR of -161dBc making this configuration suitable for RF amplifier, LNA, and PLL applications.



