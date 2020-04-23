RF transceiver for Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.15.4
Features
- Complete design
- High performance
- Low power
- Small size
- Stability
Benefits
- Save customers' development time and engineering cost.
Deliverables
- schematic, layout
Applications
- Wearables
- PC peripheries
- Health sensors
- Beacons
- Metering
- Heating control
- Lighting
Block Diagram of the RF transceiver for Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.15.4 IP Core
