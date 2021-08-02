RISC-V 32bit General Purpose Tiny Core



The NS31A is a general-purpose CPU with a single-issue, in-order 4-stage pipeline that uses a 32bit RISC-V ISA (RV32IMAF). It supports ISO 26262 ASIL D functional safety mechanism required for automotive applications, and also supports a privileged mode which required AUTOSAR Platform. NS31A is a highly efficient general-purpose CPU that is ideal for controlling various embedded systems, including automotive applications.



ISO26262:2018 ASIL D compliant SEooC IP



The NS31A has integrated hardware safety features including error correction code (ECC: Error-Correcting Code) for memories, dual-core lockstep architecture for logics, bus protocol violations detection (EDC: Error Detection and Correction), These features enable this processor to meet ASIL D safety requirements without the need to add any external special safety mechanism.



RISC-V Solution by Collaborating with Partners



The OSS based software development tools are available on NS31A. For functional safety development, “IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V” made by IAR Systems will support the NS31A as a standard feature.



