HEVC, VP9 and AVS2 Multi format Decoder for UHD(up to 8K) 4:2:0 10bit
RISC-V-based SoC template
Block Diagram of the RISC-V-based SoC template IP Core
RISC-V IP
- Digital and mixed-signal IP and ASIC RISC-V reference design for USB Type-C/PD power adapter/charger
- Low-power 32-bit RISC-V processor
- Everything needed to deploy a Western Digital EH1 superscalar RISC-V core
- Dual thread, superscalar, embedded 32-bit RISC-V core with 9-stage pipeline
- Single issue, embedded RISC-V core with 4-stage pipeline
- High performance Linux-capable processor