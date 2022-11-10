AndesCore™ N25F is a 32-bit CPU IP core based on AndeStar™ V5 architecture which incorporated RISC-V technology, it is capable of delivering high per-MHz performance and operating at high frequencies, at the same time it is small in gate count. N25F also supports single- and double-precision floating point and bit-manipulation instructions. N25F comes with options, including branch prediction for efficient branch execution, Instruction and Data caches, Local Memories for low-latency accesses, ECC for L1 memory soft error protection, and Andes Custom Extension™ (ACE) to add proprietary instructions to accelerate performance/power consumption critical spots.



N25F's 5-stage pipeline is optimized for high operating frequency and high performance. Features also includes PLIC and vectored interrupts for serving various types of system events, AXI 64-bit or AHB 64/32-bit bus, PowerBrake, QuickNap™ and WFI mode for low power and power management, and JTAG debug interface for development support.