RISC-V CPU IP With ISO 26262 Full Compliance
N25F's 5-stage pipeline is optimized for high operating frequency and high performance. Features also includes PLIC and vectored interrupts for serving various types of system events, AXI 64-bit or AHB 64/32-bit bus, PowerBrake, QuickNap™ and WFI mode for low power and power management, and JTAG debug interface for development support.
