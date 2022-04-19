CRISP is a CPU Core built by integrating our PNU with 64-bit RISC-V Processor. RISC-V is a royalty free open-ISA. CRISP makes use of Bluespec Inc’s Flute core (open-source RISC-V) core. CRISP was extensively verified using Bluespec’s RV-factory.



CRISP as world’s first posit-capable RISC-V CPU was demonstrated at RISC-V Workshop in Zurich in June’19. CRISP –core in virtual form booting Linux and running C/C++ applications natively using posits was demonstrated using FPGAs.



CRISP can be used as the fundamental computing core for building posit-enabled System-on-Chip (SoCs) for many applications.



