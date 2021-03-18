The IObundle UART is a RISC-V-based Peripheral written in Verilog, which users can download for free, modify, simulate and implement in FPGA or ASIC. It is written in Verilog and includes a C software driver. The IObundle UART is a very compact IP that works at high clock rates if needed. It supports full-duplex operation and a configurable baud rate. The IObundle UART has a fixed configuration for the Start and Stop bits. More flexible licensable commercial versions are available upon request.