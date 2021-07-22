CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.3 dual mode IP is a complete and flexible solution for integration into SoCs/ASSPs. It contains both "classic" BR/EDR Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy and is compatible with all Bluetooth versions up to Bluetooth 5.3 dual mode. For audio applications, it supports Classic audio and LE audio with true wireless stereo (TWS) capability.



It is composed of an easy to integrate Bluetooth hardware baseband controller core (RW-BTDM-BB), driven by a portable and configurable firmware containing all protocol layers up to HCI.



The RW-BTDM-BB, in charge of packet encoding/decoding and frame scheduling, is complemented by a CVSD hardware codec with a-law/u-law/linear PCM samples converter for voice applications. The firmware is composed of the BR/EDR Link Controller (LC), Link Manager (LM), LE Link Layer (LL) and Host Control Interface (HCI).



Compatible with the standard Bluetooth HCI, the RW-BTDM IP can be used with any Bluetooth dual mode host software protocol stack and profiles, either split around the HCI interface so that the lower layers and upper layers run on separate processors/systems, or combined together to run on the same embedded processor for a fully hosted solution. The customer is free to choose any 3rd party Bluetooth dual mode compatible host protocol stack and profiles, including BlueDroid™ (as per Android™), BlueZ™ (linux), Tempow, BlueKitchen, OpenSynergy, A&W and others.



The firmware is provided with reference platform drivers and with a small and efficient message scheduler (or kernel OS) offering task management, inter-task communications, message (queues and events) management and timing management, for standalone use or integration into other real time OS. The software can run on any processor, including ARM Cortex M family, ARC EM, RISC-V, Cortus, Andes, etc.



The RW-BTDM-BB IP deliverable includes a hardware simulation test bench with regression test suit, synthesis scripts, and a user-friendly validation tool running under Windows or Linux allowing easy unit testing and regression at system level.



For a more comprehensive solution, the RW-BTDM baseband controller IP can be complemented with:

the RW-BTDM-SW host protocol stack and profiles. Provided with a comprehensive list of profiles (A2DP, HFP, LE Audio, Sport and Fitness, Health and Wellness, etc), it can be combined with the firmware of the RW-BTDM baseband controller to create a fully embedded or fully hosted solution, or run on a separate micro-controller.

the RW-BT-RF IP. This is a complete radio transceiver including modem compliant with Bluetooth dual mode.

RW-15.4 MAC for 802.15.4 compliance



A processor agnostic turnkey fully integrated platform with embedded open source RISC-V processor is also proposed as a cost effective and short time to market alternative solution.



For audio applications, CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is well complemented by the CEVA Sound solutions including the CEVA-BX1/2 audio/voice DSPs, ClearVox voice processing software package, Whispro speech recognition software package and a comprehensive list of CODECs and other sound processing software packages. The HillCrest Labs MotionEngine is another complementary software package optimized for touch and motion detection in headsets and earbuds.