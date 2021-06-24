RivieraWaves UWB is a low power ultra-wideband (UWB) MAC and PHY platform IP based on 802.15.4 HRP and the FiRa Consortium requirements. It delivers secure, centimeter-level accuracy and robust location information through Time-of-Flight (ToF) ranging and Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) processing. RivieraWaves UWB is ideal for deployment in a range of battery-operated applications and products including tags for pinpoint asset finding, secure digital key functionality for door locks, real-time location services (RTLS) and tap free payment.



The RivieraWaves UWB platform IP consists of a power-optimized hardware PHY along with a flexible, low latency hardware and software MAC layer. The MAC layer software can be implemented on the CEVA-BX1 DSP when deployed in combination with other connectivity workloads or modes such as direction finding, localization or radar, or as a standalone UWB MAC on commercial Arm and RISC-V MCUs. A flexible radio interface enables RivieraWaves UWB to be deployed with customers’ own RF technology or with CEVA partners’ RF IP. Addressing a wide range of use-cases, the RivieraWaves UWB platform IP is architected for seamless integration with the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP in multi-mode low power wireless SoCs for smartphones and battery-powered accessories.



Fueled by recent adoption by leading smartphone brands, the UWB wireless technology is enjoying an explosive growth in market interest and applications. The spatial awareness, enabled by UWB’s centimeters level accuracy together with direction finding, opens new avenues for users to interact with their devices, from popular ‘find my stuff’ applications and seamless music handover when roaming around the house, through to next generation tap free secure payment. The pulse-based UWB technology is also finding traction in user gesture and presence detection. In many applications, the system power consumption is optimized by the orchestrated use of UWB coupled with the more traditional prolonged use of Bluetooth, either Bluetooth Dual Mode (BTDM) or Bluetooth Low Energy (LE).

