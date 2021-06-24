UWB turnkey MAC and PHY Platform
The RivieraWaves UWB platform IP consists of a power-optimized hardware PHY along with a flexible, low latency hardware and software MAC layer. The MAC layer software can be implemented on the CEVA-BX1 DSP when deployed in combination with other connectivity workloads or modes such as direction finding, localization or radar, or as a standalone UWB MAC on commercial Arm and RISC-V MCUs. A flexible radio interface enables RivieraWaves UWB to be deployed with customers’ own RF technology or with CEVA partners’ RF IP. Addressing a wide range of use-cases, the RivieraWaves UWB platform IP is architected for seamless integration with the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP in multi-mode low power wireless SoCs for smartphones and battery-powered accessories.
Fueled by recent adoption by leading smartphone brands, the UWB wireless technology is enjoying an explosive growth in market interest and applications. The spatial awareness, enabled by UWB’s centimeters level accuracy together with direction finding, opens new avenues for users to interact with their devices, from popular ‘find my stuff’ applications and seamless music handover when roaming around the house, through to next generation tap free secure payment. The pulse-based UWB technology is also finding traction in user gesture and presence detection. In many applications, the system power consumption is optimized by the orchestrated use of UWB coupled with the more traditional prolonged use of Bluetooth, either Bluetooth Dual Mode (BTDM) or Bluetooth Low Energy (LE).
View RivieraWaves UWB turnkey MAC and PHY platform IP full description to...
- see the entire RivieraWaves UWB turnkey MAC and PHY platform IP datasheet
- get in contact with RivieraWaves UWB turnkey MAC and PHY platform IP Supplier
Block Diagram of the UWB turnkey MAC and PHY Platform
UWB IP
- 1Gbit/s LDPC Decoder and Encoder (WiMedia UWB)
- OFDM Modem
- High Perfromance I/FFT - 2K - 8K, streaming mode, mixed radix architecture
- 3 to 10GHz Low Noise Amplifier for UWB Application
- Silicon solutions & Protocols and Software applications for Ultra Wideband Technologies
- High Speed 2.6 GSps Dual Flash ADC