The High-Performance Multi Public Key Engine is a secure connection engine that can be used to offload the compute intensive Public Key operations (Diffie-Helmann, Signature Generation and Verification).



It combines a load dispatcher and a configurable amount of instances of the Public Key Crypto Engine (BA414EP) benefiting from all features supported (i.e. RSA/DH/DHE and ECDSA/ECDH/ECDHE/X.25519/X.448 and more). The efficient dispatching to several tenths of BA414EP instances helps reaching maximum system performance.



This IP is made of a core and optional modules to connect the core to standard interfaces (PCIe, AXI_DMA…). In addition our drivers have an asynchronous API (or non-blocking API) which are integrated in OpenSSL Async.



Implementation aspects

It is easily portable to ASIC and FPGA. It supports a wide range of applications on various technologies. The unique architecture offers a high level of scalability, enabling a trade-off between throughput, area and latency.



