RSA-ECC High-Performance Multi Public Key Engine
It combines a load dispatcher and a configurable amount of instances of the Public Key Crypto Engine (BA414EP) benefiting from all features supported (i.e. RSA/DH/DHE and ECDSA/ECDH/ECDHE/X.25519/X.448 and more). The efficient dispatching to several tenths of BA414EP instances helps reaching maximum system performance.
This IP is made of a core and optional modules to connect the core to standard interfaces (PCIe, AXI_DMA…). In addition our drivers have an asynchronous API (or non-blocking API) which are integrated in OpenSSL Async.
Implementation aspects
It is easily portable to ASIC and FPGA. It supports a wide range of applications on various technologies. The unique architecture offers a high level of scalability, enabling a trade-off between throughput, area and latency.
